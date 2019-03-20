Stewart, Valier Phelps Valier passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in St. Louis. Mother of Taylor Phelps Stewart and Payne Carlson Stewart; daughter of Trent Barnes Phelps and the late Thomas E. Phelps; sister of Natalie Phelps Tate (Jason) of Marion, IL; aunt of Harrison Phelps Tate. She was beloved by all. Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Ladue, 110 N. Warson Rd. at Ladue Rd., on Saturday, March 23, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Peter's Episcopal Church or to Individual Learning Solutions, 21455 Old Delta Mine Rd., Marion, IL 62959 or to the . A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
|
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019