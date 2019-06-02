|
|
Peistrup, Valle W. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Fri., May 31, 2019. Dear husband of Valarie Peistrup (nee Vincent); dear father of Libby (Andy) Wolf, Jeanne (Mike) Flood and Vicki (Rick) Messmer; dear grandfather of Carrie, the late Bryan, Catherine, Michael, Tricia, Molly, Emmett, Patrick, Gretchen, Hannah and Moira. Services: Funeral Mass Sat., June 8, 10 a.m. at St. Clement of Rome, 1510 Bopp Rd. Visitation at church from 9-10 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Evelyn's House Hospice Care. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019