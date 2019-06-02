St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Valle W. Peistrup

Peistrup, Valle W. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Fri., May 31, 2019. Dear husband of Valarie Peistrup (nee Vincent); dear father of Libby (Andy) Wolf, Jeanne (Mike) Flood and Vicki (Rick) Messmer; dear grandfather of Carrie, the late Bryan, Catherine, Michael, Tricia, Molly, Emmett, Patrick, Gretchen, Hannah and Moira. Services: Funeral Mass Sat., June 8, 10 a.m. at St. Clement of Rome, 1510 Bopp Rd. Visitation at church from 9-10 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Evelyn's House Hospice Care. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019
