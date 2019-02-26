St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Vaughn Frandsen Obituary
Frandsen, Vaughn Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sunday, February 24, 2019, at age 96. Dear husband of the late Leola Frandsen (nee Hellmann). Loving father of Gary M. (Geralyn) Frandsen and Ronald J. (Teresa) Frandsen. Beloved grandfather of Claire (John Conroy) Frandsen and Joseph (fiancee Allyson Angelos) Frandsen. Beloved brother of Robert Frandsen and Betty (Bill) Schmidt. Dear uncle, greatuncle, brother-in-law and friend to many. Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. to St. Paul's Catholic Church, Fenton for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to The . Visitation Wednesday 3-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019
