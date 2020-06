Merry, Veda Ruth Morgan

Veda Ruth Morgan Merry was born March 27, 1928. She passed away at her home on March 24, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Veda will rest peacefully with her husband of 70 years,

Robert E. Merry at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on June 20th, 2020. A celebration of life will be held late Summer 2020.