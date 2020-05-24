Felt, Velma Fae (nee Ragsdale), of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away surrounded by her grandchildren on the evening of Sunday, May 17th, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of 63 1/2 years to the late Robert (Bob) Felt; cherished daughter of the late Karney and Eva Ragsdale; devoted mother of the late Peggy Barton and James Felt; loving grandmother of Merrick Astroth, Kathryn (Aaron) Merseal and Meghan Barton; treasured great-grandmother of Jameson and Jackson Merseal. Fae was a graduate of Central College (now Central Methodist University) and was a member of Arlington United Methodist Church. Fae loved to read mysteries and auto-biographical novels. She loved her crosswords from the Post-Dispatch and solving Sudoku puzzles. Fae loved anything chocolate – which was about the only thing in life she didn't enjoy openly sharing with her loved ones. Fae was a caregiver to her grandchildren when they were young, and continued as a one-of-a-kind matriarch as they were devastated by the early loss of her daughter (their mother), Peggy. Her quick-witted humor and warm hugs will be forever missed by all. The most perfectly impatient person we have ever met, we know she has waited nearly a year to be reunited with her late husband, Bob, and 11 years to be reunited with her late daughter, Peggy. We love you too, Grandma. Services: Details of a memorial service will be determined at a later date when larger gatherings are permitted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Louis Zoo.