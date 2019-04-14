Griffin, Velma Phyllis (nee Mulligan) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Harold R. Griffin Sr. of 65 years; dearest mother of Harold R. Griffin, Elizabeth Ann Gabbard and Cheryl Lynn (survived by Rick) Niewald; dear grandma of Joshua (Jessie), Haley, Aaron Geno, Michelle and Jennifer Niewald; great-grandma of Evan, Ella, Makenzie, Ethan, Anthony, Sophia, Jerry Jr.; our dear sister of Joe, Melvin, Dorothy Mulligan and Eurline; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend of many at Hazelwood Baptist Church. Phyllis taught Sunday School at Hazelwood Baptist and Bible Study at Santa Maria Home. Services: Service Tuesday, April 16, 12 NOON at Hazelwood Baptist Church, 6161 Howdershell Rd. (Hazelwood). Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to . Visitation Monday 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant). www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
