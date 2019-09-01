St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lucas UCC
Denny Rd.
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lucas UCC
Denny Rd.
Roesch, Venida B. "Nini"

(nee Gergs) went home to Jesus on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the age of 80. Dear daughter of the late Oscar and Venida Gergs (nee Rapp). Beloved wife of Walter O. Roesch for 60 years. Dear mother of Robert (Shari) and Laura Bailey. Dear sister of Jeanne (Ron) Dorr and the late Richard Gergs. Dear grandmother of Jason (Amanda) Shimkus, Sarah (Shawn) Wyckoff, Adam and Allison Bailey. Dear great grandmother of 3 (plus one on the way), Aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Venida retired from Southwestern Bell Corporation, was active in Girl Scouts for more than 30 years, Woerner School Mothers Circle, as well as Grace UCC and St. Lucas UCC Choirs.

Services: Visitation will be from 3-8:00 p.m. at Kutis Affton, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, September 6, 2019. Funeral will be held at St. Lucas UCC on Denny Rd., Saturday, September 7 at 11 a.m. following visitation at 10:00 a.m. Burial at New St. Marcus Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Lucas UCC or your choice.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
