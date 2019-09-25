Fanara, Venida M.

(nee Walters) 95, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Venida was the beloved wife of 58 years of the late Sam Fanara; loving mother of Sarina (Dennis) Strack, Francis (Norma), Tom (Trish), and the late Rita Fanara; cherished grandmother of Sam, Tim, Andrea, and Patrick Fanara; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Eleanor (the late Bill) Meadows, the late Dolores Grizzle, the late Don (Edna) Walters, the late Phil (the late Nina) Fanara, and Carmela (the late Gene) Kitson; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend.

The family would like to thank the staff of Bethesda Dilworth for their care and compassion with Venida.

Services: Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 4-8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa 63109. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 28 at 10 a.m., at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham, 63109. Interment immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com