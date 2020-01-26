Hartnett, Vera Barnett

At the age of 96 on Friday, January 24, 2020. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife for 60 years of the late James J. Hartnett; loving mother of Rebecca A. Sullivan; dear grandmother of Christopher James Sullivan; predeceased by her parents and all of her siblings.

Mrs. Hartnett was a longtime resident of Clayton, Missouri.

Services: A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Please meet at the administration building at 11:00 a.m. No visitation. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or memorials to St. Luke's Hospice.

