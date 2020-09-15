1/1
Vera Lopez
Lopez, Vera

Saturday, September 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Lopez; dearest mother of the late Jayne Lopez; dear sister-in-law of the late Esther Calcaterra; dear sister of the late Paul Rudoff and dear sister-in-law of the late Mary Rudoff; dear aunt of Mark (Melinda) Rudoff, Linda (Robert) Ballard and Charles (Carol) Calcaterra; dear great-aunt of Macie Rudoff, Michael (Claire) Rudoff, Christopher (Yoko Matsuno) Baker, Erica Ballard, Jacquelyn Ballard and Carlin Calcaterra; dear great-great-aunt of Maverick Rudoff Joll; dear friend of Kerry, Karen, Kristopher and Kristina Swanson; beloved cousin, Godmother and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service and entombment at Mount Hope Mausoleum private. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Louis ARC Inc. (1177 N. Warson Rd., 63132), www.slarc.org or to the charity of your choice. KUTIS AFFTON Service.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
