Baucum, Vera Marie August 5, 1928 - March 26, 2019 In loving memory, always beloved wife for 73 years to Omer (Bud); dear mother and mother-in-law of Rita (Darrell deceased) LaChance and Karen (Frank) McKeown; dear sister to her last living sibling Tom Waltman; dear grandmother of Cami (John), Marc (Liz), Frank (Jessica), Susie (Dennis), Kevin (Darcy), Margi (Matt), Cassie (Alex), Joanie (Drew), and Ali; dear great-grandmother of Erin, Adam, Henry, Ruby, Teddy, Benny, Annie, Franklin, Leanora, Minta, Lydia, Eileen, Desmond, Maeve, Rosie, Remy, Dean, Bernadette, Dylan, Pierce and Vivienne; dear cousin, aunt, and friend to so many. Marie loved being a full time traveler, camper, fisherman, seamstress, country-western dancer and all-around treasure to everyone she encountered, while exuding happiness and energy in all that she did. Some of her most precious moments were with her many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, but there was no mistaking the endless dedication to her Godchosen lifetime partner: Bud. Everywhere he was, so was Marie. In later years she became his ears, eyes and even shaky hands, while they continued doing projects together as they always had. And, she continued placing those hands in his as they rested on the couch together after a busy day. Every man should be so fortunate. MawMaw will be missed so very much by all her loved ones. Services: Visitation April 19, 2019, at 10-11, Funeral at 11 am, Valhalla Cemetery Funeral Chapel, 7600 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Louis, MO 63133.





7600 St Charles Rock Road

St. Louis , MO 63133

(314) 721-4900

