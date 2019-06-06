St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Skelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera M. Skelton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vera M. Skelton Obituary
Skelton, Vera M. (nee McKechnie) on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harmon Skelton; dear mother of Bobby Skelton and Sandra Scott; loving grandmother of Heather, Maggie, Molly, David, Sean, Trevor and Justin; our dear great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, June 8, 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now