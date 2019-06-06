|
Skelton, Vera M. (nee McKechnie) on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harmon Skelton; dear mother of Bobby Skelton and Sandra Scott; loving grandmother of Heather, Maggie, Molly, David, Sean, Trevor and Justin; our dear great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, June 8, 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 6, 2019