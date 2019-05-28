|
Joyce, Verlee M. Lee (nee Leonard) Fri., May 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles R. Joyce; loving mother of Cathy (the late Bill) Gruver; dear grandmother of Billy (Kristine) and Brian Gruver; our loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, neighbor and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, May 31, 8:00 a.m. until service time at 10:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. Memorials to Parkinson's Association appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 28, 2019