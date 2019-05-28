St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Verlee M. "Lee" Joyce

Verlee M. "Lee" Joyce Obituary
Joyce, Verlee M. Lee (nee Leonard) Fri., May 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles R. Joyce; loving mother of Cathy (the late Bill) Gruver; dear grandmother of Billy (Kristine) and Brian Gruver; our loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, neighbor and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, May 31, 8:00 a.m. until service time at 10:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. Memorials to Parkinson's Association appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 28, 2019
