Verna L. Ponzar
Ponzar, Verna L.

(nee Hanneke) Passed Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Fred William Ponzar; dear mother of Mary Beth (Terry) Monachella, Kurt (Sandy) Ponzar, Marsha Ponzar and Peggy (Floris) Homan; cherished grandmother of Lisa Monachella, Mathew (Amanda) Ponzar, Daniel Ponzar, Erika (Ryan) Overhoff, Kevin (Haley) Combs, Lynn Combs, Randy Homan and Rick Homan; cherished great-grandmother of Maden and Morgan Ponzar, Ella Overhoff, Gabriel Combs; dear sister of the late Arnold Hanneke, our dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation, Saturday, September 12, from 9 to 11 a.m., JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS SOUTH COUNTY, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road, followed by Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m., Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Road, and interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, masses or contributions to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.
