Grim, Verna Lee

(nee Michelmann) Monday, June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Garrison Grim; dearest mother of Glenn and Gary (Denae) Grim; dear grandmother of Jonathan, Brianna, Kaitlyn, Madisyn Grim; dear sister of John Michelmann, Leo Michelmann, Judy Benze, Molly Wolfe; our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Verna was a beloved wife to Garrison for 52 years. She was loved and adored by her four grandchildren. Verna is preceded in death by an Infant Daughter, parents Vernon and Mary (nee Collier) Michelmann; siblings Linda Hill, Vernon J. Michelmann and Mary Beth Wheatley.

Services: Visitation Thursday, June 25th, 2020 8:30 a.m. until service time 9:30 a.m. at Hutchens-Stygar, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. (St. Charles). Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society,, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2020.
