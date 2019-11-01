St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Verna M. "Baja" (Santors) Burchett

Verna M. "Baja" (Santors) Burchett Obituary
Burchett, Verna M. ''Baja''
(nee Santors) passed peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Burchett; beloved mom of Pam (Gary) Shell and the late Steve (survived by Suzie) Burchett; beloved grandma of 4 and their spouses, great-grandma of 9 and great-great-grandma of 1.
<[fb]>Services:<[f%]> Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, <[cw4][cs35]><[ml(GHORSE.jpg)]><[cw39][cs0]>5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Heartland Hospice Care appreciated. Visitation Monday, 3-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019
