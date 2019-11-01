|
Burchett, Verna M. ''Baja''
(nee Santors) passed peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Burchett; beloved mom of Pam (Gary) Shell and the late Steve (survived by Suzie) Burchett; beloved grandma of 4 and their spouses, great-grandma of 9 and great-great-grandma of 1.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Heartland Hospice Care appreciated. Visitation Monday, 3-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019