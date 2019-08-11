Adamo, Verna R.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the age of 92. Loving sister of Josephine (the late Anthony) Mormino and Vito (Kathy) Adamo; our dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services will begin on Monday, August 12 at 9:15 AM at STYGAR FLORISSANT CHAPEL AND CREMATION CENTER, 13980 New Halls Ferry Rd., then proceed to St. Norbert Catholic Church for 10 AM Mass.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to appreciated.

VISITATION SUNDAY, AUGUST 11TH FROM 5-8 PM. Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com