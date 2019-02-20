King, Verneda C. 99, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Verneda is survived by her children, Sister Sharon King, June (the late Larry) Nordmeyer, Gloria (Larry) Caudera, Susan (Michael Meyer) King, Steven (Ada) King, and Dianne (Larry) G'Sell, her 11 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Loving sister, aunt, and friend to many. Services: Visitation from 3 p.m.8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22nd, at HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Rd, Florissant. Funeral Mass Saturday, Feb. 23rd, 10 a.m., at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne, 2650 Parker Road, Florissant, MO 63033. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society.
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019