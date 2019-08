Stockton, Vernon F.

Passed away Aug. 2, 2019. Husband of the late Carolyn Stockton: beloved father of Rhonda (Steve) Boul, James (Lee Elena) Stockton, Jeff (Callie) Stockton, Mark (Karen) Hizer & Lynne (Kurt) Finklang; dear grandpa of Valerie, Emily, Melanie, David & Lindsey. Vernon served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Services: Interment private.

A Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, October 5, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes-South County.