Purk, Vernon J.
passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born in St. Louis, MO to the late Harry & Clara Purk on February 4, 1929. Beloved husband of the late Alberta Purk (nee House); beloved Dad to Jan (Jack) Downey, Jeff, Jill Robbins and Joan Purk; Grandpa to Jennifer (Jamie), Joe, Alesha, Sharon (TJ) and Kody (Kylee); Great-Grandpa to Parker, Sydney, Ameliya, Alexander, Madilyn and Ricky. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Bernice (Robert) Park, Henry (Jane), Elmer (Lois) and Robert (Marge) Purk. He was Uncle Vernon to many.
Services:A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, November 8, 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church, 4900 Ringer Rd., St. Louis, MO. nterment private at JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Greater St. Louis Honor Flight Inc., St. Louis, MO or Circle of Concern Food Pantry, Valley Park, MO. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019