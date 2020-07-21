Will, Vernon Paul

Vernon 'Vern' Paul Will passed away on May 3, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was 88. Vern is survived by his son David Will, daughters, Laura Renaud, Carol Will and Dana Palubiak, and six grandchildren, Kyle Dowling, Tim Dowling, Celestia Will, Connor Palubiak, Lucas Palubiak and Owen Palubiak. Sisters Charlotte Riordan, Janet Binz, Jeanne Will and Donna Clearly, and brother Jerry Will.

Vern was a Sergeant in the Marines Corp serving proudly during the Korean War. His profession life included owning his own marble setting business, to mortgage banking and ultimately at the Missouri Housing Commission before retiring. Upon retirement, he served as a Park Ranger at the Gateway Arch in the Museum of Westward Expansion on the grounds of the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial. Vern was a champion of American History and loved travelling across the nation visiting our national parks and museums.

Vern loved making people smile and laugh. During his younger years, he would visit the Meacham Park area during the holidays with his car filled with wrapped gifts from Santa. He delighted the crew at Lola & Penelope's with weekly deliveries of goody bags filled with treats to sweeten their day. An avid walker along Manchester Road in Des Peres, he would brighten the day of local business owners peaking his head in to say hello.

Vern will be missed dearly. He will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors in a private ceremony. Due to concerns with Covid 19, his celebration of life will also be private.

Memorial contributions to Jefferson National Expansion Museum are welcome.

Services: Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery