Vernon Raymond Webb

Vernon Raymond Webb Obituary

Webb, Vernon Raymond

peacefully passed away,

surrounded by family on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the age of 89.

Loving husband for 65+ years of the late Shirley Mae Webb (nee Ebert); dear father of Susan (William) Finke, Dennis (Pat) Webb, Jeanne (Richard) Briggs, Kevin (Angela) Webb and Kent (Kashanna Luttrell) Webb; devoted

grandfather of Jessica, Jacob, Jenna, Steve, Keena, Kerry Ann, Madison, Garrett, Natalie, Tanner and August; great-grandfather of 10; brother of Zelma Harper, Christy Zaitz, Erma Curtis, and the late Velma Shumaker; brother-in-law of the late Norma (Roger) Behrens; dear uncle, great uncle, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service at St. John United Church of Christ, Manchester, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment St. John U.C.C. Cemetery, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John U.C.C. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road, at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday 4-8 p.m. and at the church, Saturday from 1:00 pm until time of service. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
