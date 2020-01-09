St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church
Verona Marie Hoog

Verona Marie Hoog Obituary

Hoog, Verona Marie

(nee Molitor) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alois C. Hoog Sr.; loving mother of Lois (the late Raymond) Hacker, Alois (Stevie) Hoog Jr., Janet (Ben) Alspach, Joan Marsek and Barbara (Roy) Dripps; adored grandmother of 12, grandmother-in-law of 9 and great-grandmother of 14. Our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, godmother and friend to many.

Verona and Alois were founding members of St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Sat., Jan. 11, at 9:30 a.m. to St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Dr., Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, SD 57770, appreciated. Visitation Friday, 5-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
