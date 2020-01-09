|
Hoog, Verona Marie
(nee Molitor) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alois C. Hoog Sr.; loving mother of Lois (the late Raymond) Hacker, Alois (Stevie) Hoog Jr., Janet (Ben) Alspach, Joan Marsek and Barbara (Roy) Dripps; adored grandmother of 12, grandmother-in-law of 9 and great-grandmother of 14. Our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, godmother and friend to many.
Verona and Alois were founding members of St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Sat., Jan. 11, at 9:30 a.m. to St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Dr., Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, SD 57770, appreciated. Visitation Friday, 5-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020