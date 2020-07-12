Robertson, Veronica

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Veronica Mae Robertson (nee Brown), age 92, of Swansea, IL, died on July 4, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL with her family by her side. She was born on November 11, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John H. Robertson, in 1995. She was also preceded in death by her loving parents, Paul L. and Agnes Brown, Sr.,(nee McLaughlin); her siblings Edna O'Sullivan and Paul L. Brown, Jr., and her brother-in-law, Maurice O'Sullivan and sister-in-law, Mary Brown.

Veronica is survived by her dear children, Kathleen (Brad) Myers of St. Louis, MO, and John "Tim" Robertson, of Belleville, IL; and her cherished grandchildren, John "Michael" (Erin Kelley) Myers, of Boston, MA; Daniel (Claire) Myers, of San Francisco, CA; and Grace Myers of St. Louis, MO. She is also survived by loving nieces, Therese Rinehart and Maureen O'Sullivan and a nephew, Thomas Brown. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, and friend.

Services: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque. Private interment will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis MO.

Should friends desire, and in lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made in her name to: Catholic Urban Programs, P.O. Box 3310, East St. Louis, IL 62203; or St. Vincent DePaul, Drop-In Center, (Homeless Shelter), P.O. Box 3415, East St. Louis, IL 62205; or Siteman Cancer Center, MSC 1204-414-2300, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105 or online at siteman.wustl.edu/tribute. Please indicate the gift is in memory of Veronica M. Robertson.

