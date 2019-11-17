St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Vesta Dippel
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Vesta Jane Dippel


1935 - 2019
Vesta Jane Dippel Obituary

Dippel, Vesta Jane

(nee Johnson), 84, of Affton, MO, passed away on November 10, 2019. Preceded in death by her son, Don Dippel. Survived by sister, Leah Stribling Gantz; brother Lee Leonard Johnson; daughter, Liz Anderson; daughter-in-law, Jackie Dippel; nephews, Rick and Keith Stribling; grandchildren, Matt (Danielle), Ben (Kelsey), Max, and Emily; great-grandchildren, Elaina, Clarie, and Grant. Known by many as "Grandma Jane", she was a dear family member and friend to all. Jane spent her career serving as a St. Louis County Correctional Officer. Throughout her life, she loved traveling Route 66 with friends and family. Named 2006 "Route 66 Road Person of the Year", she made new friends from Chicago to Santa Monica and wrote often of the interesting people and places along the Mother Road.

Services: Celebration of Life at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, on Historic Route 66, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, December 21, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Please consider a donation in Jane's memory to the National Historic Route 66 Federation (national66.org). Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019
