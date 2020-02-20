Sister VHM Mary Aloysia Heurich

Heurich, VHM Sister Mary Aloysia

94, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on February 19, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late William and Helen (O'Connor) Heurich; sister of Mabel (Frank) Capacchione, Louise Lewter, and Lucille (John) Harbin; preceded in death by a sister and three brothers; survived by nieces nephews, Sisters in Religion and friends.

Services will be held on Sat., February 22nd in the Visitation Academy Chapel at 3020 N. Ballas Rd. Wake is at 9:00 a.m., followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m.. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Visitation Academy Financial Aid Fund.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020
