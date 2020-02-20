Heurich, VHM Sister Mary Aloysia

94, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on February 19, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late William and Helen (O'Connor) Heurich; sister of Mabel (Frank) Capacchione, Louise Lewter, and Lucille (John) Harbin; preceded in death by a sister and three brothers; survived by nieces nephews, Sisters in Religion and friends.

Services will be held on Sat., February 22nd in the Visitation Academy Chapel at 3020 N. Ballas Rd. Wake is at 9:00 a.m., followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m.. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Visitation Academy Financial Aid Fund.