St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Manchester, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Ganninger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki Lynn Ganninger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicki Lynn Ganninger Obituary

Ganninger, Vicki Lynn

(nee Lenda), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Beloved wife of Frank Ganninger; loving mother of Katelyn, Megan and Frankie; dear daughter of Margaret "Peggy" Lenda and Robert Lenda; much loved sister of Jamie Gilberto and the late Jennifer Lenda; dear aunt, cousin, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, teacher and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester, Thursday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The December 5th Fund, 9842 Manchester Rd., Suite B, Webster Groves, MO 63119. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information