Ganninger, Vicki Lynn
(nee Lenda), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Beloved wife of Frank Ganninger; loving mother of Katelyn, Megan and Frankie; dear daughter of Margaret "Peggy" Lenda and Robert Lenda; much loved sister of Jamie Gilberto and the late Jennifer Lenda; dear aunt, cousin, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, teacher and friend to many.
Services: Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester, Thursday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The December 5th Fund, 9842 Manchester Rd., Suite B, Webster Groves, MO 63119. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019