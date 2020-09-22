1/1
Vicki Merz
Merz, Vicki

(nee Cannito), died at home fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on September 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles, beloved mother of Kristin and the late Jason Merz, beloved sister of Bob Cannito (Linda) and Valerie Brunk (Rick).

Services: Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thurs., Sept. 24 at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Fri., Sept. 25 at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church, 401 S. Lindbergh, 63131, followed by interment at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Assistance League of St. Louis, 30 Henry Avenue, Ellisville, MO 63011 www.ALSTL.com.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bopp Chapel
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
