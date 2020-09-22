Vicki Merz

Merz, Vicki

(nee Cannito), died at home fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on September 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles, beloved mother of Kristin and the late Jason Merz, beloved sister of Bob Cannito (Linda) and Valerie Brunk (Rick).

Services: Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thurs., Sept. 24 at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Fri., Sept. 25 at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church, 401 S. Lindbergh, 63131, followed by interment at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Assistance League of St. Louis, 30 Henry Avenue, Ellisville, MO 63011 www.ALSTL.com.