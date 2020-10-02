Shimamoto, Vicky Kay

Vicky Kay Shimamoto, 74 of Sunset Hills, died on September 25, 2020 after a brief battle with recurrent cancer. Beloved wife of Richard Shimamoto; dear mother of daughters Sherry (Herman) Leitl and Cindy Shimamoto; dear grandmother of Seth and Wesley Pratt; Maya, Kiera and Cody Hosack; Brooke (Brett) Bauza and Adam Leitl. Dear sister of Judith (Ron) Greenwald of Bonita Springs FL. Preceded in death by parents Glenn and Veda Childress, brother Charles Hart and sister Linda (Jim) Deters, she leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.

Vicky was born in St. Louis and lived in the Jefferson City MO and Houston TX areas before moving to St. Louis in 1964 after graduating from Lamar High School in Houston. She married Richard (Dick) Shimamoto in 1965 and would have celebrated her 55th wedding anniversary in October. She had many happy memories with her family, friends and neighbors. In recent years, she vacationed with friends and family in Florida, was active with Silver Sneakers and played bridge regularly with long-time friends. She was an early proponent of the 3 "Rs", reducing, reusing and recycling. Vicky stayed fit most of her life, playing softball, racquetball and teaching aqua-aerobics to senior citizens. Above all, Vicky was a light-hearted, caring and giving friend, and nothing made her happier than being with her husband, daughters and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Visit Stlouiscremation.com to see photos and leave messages and memories. In lieu of flowers, any memorials may be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden or to the charity of one's choice.