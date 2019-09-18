|
|
Ruth, Victor "Vic" A.
101, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019. Devoted husband to his wife of 70 years Margaret (nee Mitchell); beloved father of Vickie (Curt) May; loving grandfather "Papa" of Mike Macey, Angie (Joe) Kovacs, Tiffany Lundry, Tim (Jennifer) May, andTom (Emily) May; loving great-grandfather of Connor, Spencer, Laney, Peyton, Stella, Fletcher, Jaimason, Paxton, Leo, Pierce, and Quinn; dear brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.Victor served in the Army during WWII, then lived in St. Louis where he met his beloved wife Margaret. He will be remembered by his warm smile and generous heart.
Services: Visitation Thursday, Sept 19, 12:30-1:00pm with interment following at Mount Hope Cemetery Chapel, 1215 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO, 63125. Special thank you to DeGreef Hospice for their care during his final days. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019