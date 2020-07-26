1/1
Victor C. "Bud" Kelly
Kelly, Victor C. "Bud"

July 23, 2020, Beloved husband of the late Billie E. Kelly (nee Sang) father of Thomas and the late Diane (nee Maris) Kelly of Dallas TX, Timothy and Kathleen Kelly of St. Louis, and the late Tammy Lynn Robbins. Brother of Shirley Froeschner and the late Kenneth Froeschner of St. Louis.

Beloved grandfather, great-grandfather, cousin and uncle.

Victor proudly served his country in the US Navy during World War II, specifically in a group called US Naval Armed Guard. He served his community as a St. Louis City firefighter for 12 years. Retired a proud member of the Brotherhood of Carpenters Union Local 1596.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
