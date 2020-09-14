1/1
Victor Jan "Vic" Shaff

Shaff, Victor Jan 'Vic'

entered into eternal rest, on his 67th wedding anniversary on September 12, 2020. Loving husband and soulmate to Frances. Beloved Dad of Francie and Darrell Null, Mary and Brian Farrell, and Victor and Anne Shaff. Proud Grandpa of Nick and Theresa Shaff and Kate and Lizzie Farrell.

Vic was an Army veteran and proudly served his country in Korea. During his retirement years he belonged to several organizations and served in a voluntary capacity in many areas. He and his wife especially enjoyed their years with the American Volksmarch Walking Club. They were fortunate enough to walk in 50 states and numerous countries and made many friends along the trail.

Services: The funeral mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Vic's name to the AVA (AVA Walking Club), the YMCA of O'Fallon or St. Vincent De Paul Society. Share memories at www.newcomerstlouis.com



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
St. Peters, MO 63376
(636) 875-1200
