Breite, Victor W.
96, asleep in Jesus, Monday, November 4, 2019. Cherished husband of the late Avis Breite for 66 years; dear father of Dennis (Joan) Breite, Vicki (Steven) Magaha and Rev. Douglas (Christine)Breite; proud grandfather of Matthew (Christine) Breite, Brian (Sara) Magaha, Paul Magaha, Angela (Justin) Moon, Paul (Kathryn) Moritz, Samuel (Lauren) Breite, Abigail Breite and great-grandfather of Lincoln Moon, Ellie Moon, Lily Moritz and Leo Victor Moritz; our dear relative and friend of many. Victor was a proud World War II Army veteran, serving in the 422nd Regiment of the Golden Lions 106th Infantry Division. He was a prisoner of war, captured in the Battle of the Bulge. After the war he was a member of American Legion Post 283 and the St. Louis Past Commanders Club of the American Legion.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, November 8, 11:00a.m. until service at 12:30p.m. Interment at J. B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 N. Frederick St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019