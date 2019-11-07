St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Breite, Victor W.

96, asleep in Jesus, Monday, November 4, 2019. Cherished husband of the late Avis Breite for 66 years; dear father of Dennis (Joan) Breite, Vicki (Steven) Magaha and Rev. Douglas (Christine)Breite; proud grandfather of Matthew (Christine) Breite, Brian (Sara) Magaha, Paul Magaha, Angela (Justin) Moon, Paul (Kathryn) Moritz, Samuel (Lauren) Breite, Abigail Breite and great-grandfather of Lincoln Moon, Ellie Moon, Lily Moritz and Leo Victor Moritz; our dear relative and friend of many. Victor was a proud World War II Army veteran, serving in the 422nd Regiment of the Golden Lions 106th Infantry Division. He was a prisoner of war, captured in the Battle of the Bulge. After the war he was a member of American Legion Post 283 and the St. Louis Past Commanders Club of the American Legion.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, November 8, 11:00a.m. until service at 12:30p.m. Interment at J. B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 N. Frederick St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019
