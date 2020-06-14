Victor William Saeger
Saeger, Victor William

May 17, 1933 - June 8, 2020. Vic is survived by his wife of 58 years, Flo, daughter Deb (Chris), son Steve, grandson Sam, brother Rich (Sandy), sisters-in-law Lorraine, Rose, and Linda, brothers-in-law Keith and Carl, and many nephews and nieces.

Services: A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church at a later date. Please visit

https://stlouiscremation.com/obituaries/victor-saeger/.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
