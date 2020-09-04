1/1
Victoria M. "Vickey" Bohrer
Bohrer, Victoria M. 'Vickey'

(Nee Casper) 67, passed away peacefully at home in St. Louis on 8/27/2020. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 44 years, Joe, daughter Emily (Colin) Cuba and granddaughter Iris. She is also survived by her siblings: Shelley, Forrest (Ellen), Rhonda (Tim) Graham, Dave (Kim) along with their children and grandchildren. A federal employee for 35 years, Vickey achieved her Doctor of Management degree in 2007 and taught as an adjunct professor for Webster University. Her strength and perseverance in all things will not be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA).

Services: A celebration of Vickey's life will be held once it is safe to resume in person gatherings.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 4, 2020.
