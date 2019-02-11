Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent Biermann. View Sign

Biermann, Vincent of O'Fallon, MO, passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 82 on Friday, February 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jennie Biermann; and his brothers, Hobart Hook Biermann and Paul Biermann. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marjorie Biermann; his daughter, Sally Halfaker; his grandchildren, Emily (Joshua) Noyes and Carrie (Aaron) Altman; his great-grandchildren, Audrey, Sabrina, and Emma Rose; and he was a loving cousin, uncle, and friend to many. Vince was the owner and operator of Vince Biermann Auction Service for 24 years. Vince was an avid fisherman, traveling as far as Canada which was his favorite annual trip. Vince loved his family and was especially popular with his three great-granddaughters (Audrey, Sabrina, and Emma Rose) and was known as Grandpa Boombah. He also was known as Ox in the workplace. For over forty years, Vince was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church St. Charles and Holy Cross Lutheran Church O'Fallon, member and past president of AAL Immanuel, and member of the Men's Club at Immanuel. Vince was also a past member and president of both the Kiwanis and Lions Clubs. Vince did many various charity auctions in the community including: Zion Lutheran, Lutheran High St. Charles, Ducks Unlimited, and Child of God Lutheran School. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family. Contributions in Vince's memory can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or Holy Cross Lutheran Church O'Fallon. Services: Visitation Tuesday, February 12, 4:00-8:00 p.m., Baue 3950 West Clay St. Visitation Wednesday, February 13, 10:00-11:00 a.m. with funeral to follow at Holy Cross Lutheran Church O'Fallon and interment at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery St. Charles. Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit





Biermann, Vincent of O'Fallon, MO, passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 82 on Friday, February 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jennie Biermann; and his brothers, Hobart Hook Biermann and Paul Biermann. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marjorie Biermann; his daughter, Sally Halfaker; his grandchildren, Emily (Joshua) Noyes and Carrie (Aaron) Altman; his great-grandchildren, Audrey, Sabrina, and Emma Rose; and he was a loving cousin, uncle, and friend to many. Vince was the owner and operator of Vince Biermann Auction Service for 24 years. Vince was an avid fisherman, traveling as far as Canada which was his favorite annual trip. Vince loved his family and was especially popular with his three great-granddaughters (Audrey, Sabrina, and Emma Rose) and was known as Grandpa Boombah. He also was known as Ox in the workplace. For over forty years, Vince was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church St. Charles and Holy Cross Lutheran Church O'Fallon, member and past president of AAL Immanuel, and member of the Men's Club at Immanuel. Vince was also a past member and president of both the Kiwanis and Lions Clubs. Vince did many various charity auctions in the community including: Zion Lutheran, Lutheran High St. Charles, Ducks Unlimited, and Child of God Lutheran School. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family. Contributions in Vince's memory can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or Holy Cross Lutheran Church O'Fallon. Services: Visitation Tuesday, February 12, 4:00-8:00 p.m., Baue 3950 West Clay St. Visitation Wednesday, February 13, 10:00-11:00 a.m. with funeral to follow at Holy Cross Lutheran Church O'Fallon and interment at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery St. Charles. Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit baue.com Funeral Home Baue Funeral & Memorial Center

3950 W. Clay

St. Charles , MO 63301

(636) 946-7811 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close