Punzo, Vincent C. 86, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020, at his home in Brentwood, MO. He was born on April 29, 1934, in Chicago, the son of Anthony J. and Rose (Tortorello) Punzo. He was a father, philosopher, and educator. Vincent married Nelia (Sally) M. Cunnea on December 28, 1957. The two went on to have six children: Margaret Huidobro (Tom), Mary Oliver (Peter), Joseph (Donna), Vincent, Christine (Glenn), and Anthony. He is survived by 5 children, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Anthony, wife, parents, and sister Jean (La Montia). He received his Bachelor of Arts from John Carroll University in Cleveland (1956). He then received his Master of Arts (1961) and his Doctor of Philosophy (1963) from St. Louis University. He began his teaching career as an instructor at Loyola University in Chicago (1961-62). In 1962, he joined the faculty at St. Louis University, where he would stay for the remainder of his career, serving as the director of the honors program from 1969 to 1974 and the department chair from 1983 to 1989. His life was remarkable not just for his loving family, or for his distinguished academic career, but for the depth and thoughtfulness with which he engaged the world around him. Socrates said that the unexamined life is not worth living; taking that to heart, Vincent Punzo led a rich and meaningful life. He was loved dearly and will be missed by many. A celebratory mass will be scheduled at a later date. BOPP CHAPEL.



