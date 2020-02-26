St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Vincent H. Eschbacher

Eschbacher, Vincent H.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, February 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia Ann Eschbacher (nee Acquisto); loving father of Terri, Chris (Julie), Dan (Shawn) and Matt (Shana) Eschbacher; proud Papa of Alex, Ashton, Alexa, Mckenna, Braeden, Kiley, Dominic, Logan, Matthew and Alex; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, "Uncle Hoosh," cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Fri., Feb. 28, 9:15 a.m. to Queen of All Saints Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Int. J.B. National Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to ALS greatly appreciated. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020
