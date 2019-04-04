Obituary Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos

Bommarito, Vincent J. Vince Owner of St. Louis' most venerated dining establishment, Tony's, in downtown St. Louis, passed away in the early hours of April 2, 2019 at age 88 and fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Vince is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Martha Beasley Bommarito; his five children: Lucy, Anthony, Vincent P. and James Bommarito and Dianna Wilson (Tom). Vince was the proud grandfather of Alex Babcock, Julia and Vincent Bommarito, Katie and Jack Wilson; his two sisters Joann Campo, Dolores McGinnis (the late Kevin P) and his brother Anthony Bommarito (Mary); uncle, great-uncle and a dear friend to many. A life-long resident of his beloved St. Louis, Vince received numerous accolades from a grateful community, including the St. Louis Business Journal's Man of the Year, the Missouri Restaurant Association Restaurateur of the Year, City of Hope Award and the Martin Luther King Community Award. A passionate civic leader, Vince founded and chaired the Beautification program for the Downtown St. Louis Partnership, which honored Vince with the Levee Stone Award for his tenacious advocacy for a better downtown (1999). Vince served as a member of the Advisory Committee for the Hospitality Studies program at St. Louis Community College-Forest Park where he spearheaded the initiative to raise private donations and state funding - expanding the facilities to educate hospitality leaders for generations to come. Vince was a three-term Chairman of the Convention and Visitors Commission (now Explore St. Louis); he served on the Metropolitan Police Department's Board of Police Commissioners, and was active in the Zoo Museum District, among many others. The critically acclaimed Tony's restaurant has been considered St. Louis' gold standard for fine dining due to its nationally-recognized reputation for delivering impeccable service, exceptional dishes and expertly curated wine selections. Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, Lindell at Newstead on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum. No visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The , 15455 Conway Rd., Suite 360, Chesterfield, MO 63017. Condolences may be extended online at





Bommarito, Vincent J. Vince Owner of St. Louis' most venerated dining establishment, Tony's, in downtown St. Louis, passed away in the early hours of April 2, 2019 at age 88 and fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Vince is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Martha Beasley Bommarito; his five children: Lucy, Anthony, Vincent P. and James Bommarito and Dianna Wilson (Tom). Vince was the proud grandfather of Alex Babcock, Julia and Vincent Bommarito, Katie and Jack Wilson; his two sisters Joann Campo, Dolores McGinnis (the late Kevin P) and his brother Anthony Bommarito (Mary); uncle, great-uncle and a dear friend to many. A life-long resident of his beloved St. Louis, Vince received numerous accolades from a grateful community, including the St. Louis Business Journal's Man of the Year, the Missouri Restaurant Association Restaurateur of the Year, City of Hope Award and the Martin Luther King Community Award. A passionate civic leader, Vince founded and chaired the Beautification program for the Downtown St. Louis Partnership, which honored Vince with the Levee Stone Award for his tenacious advocacy for a better downtown (1999). Vince served as a member of the Advisory Committee for the Hospitality Studies program at St. Louis Community College-Forest Park where he spearheaded the initiative to raise private donations and state funding - expanding the facilities to educate hospitality leaders for generations to come. Vince was a three-term Chairman of the Convention and Visitors Commission (now Explore St. Louis); he served on the Metropolitan Police Department's Board of Police Commissioners, and was active in the Zoo Museum District, among many others. The critically acclaimed Tony's restaurant has been considered St. Louis' gold standard for fine dining due to its nationally-recognized reputation for delivering impeccable service, exceptional dishes and expertly curated wine selections. Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, Lindell at Newstead on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum. No visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The , 15455 Conway Rd., Suite 360, Chesterfield, MO 63017. Condolences may be extended online at www.luptonchapel.com . A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL Funeral Home Lupton Chapel - St. Louis

7233 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis , MO 63130

314-721-1870 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.