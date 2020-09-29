Proskey, M.D., Vincent J.

on Saturday, September 26, 2020, loving husband and father, Vincent J Proskey passed away peacefully in his sleep at 89 years of age. Vince was born to Gladys and Aloysius Proskey in Detroit, Michigan. Beloved husband of Margaret Irene "Sugar" (nee Butler) for 63 years. Loving father of Colleen Gillespie (Gene Myers), Michael (Meg) Proskey, Timothy Proskey, and Patricia Stang (John). He was preceded in death by his daughter Kelly Proskey. Known as "Binnie" to his many grandchildren, Mike (Kennedy), Meghan, Matt, Marc, Nash, Emma, Maggie, Nathan, Jack, and Tommy. Beloved brother to Ann O'Day. He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Lucci, and his brother's Aloysius and Gerard Proskey.

Vince received his medical degree from Marquette University Medical School in 1964. He and Irene moved to St. Louis for his training in Internal Medicine and Cardiology specialties at Barnes Hospital. He was then on staff at Barnes and St Luke's Hospitals for many years as well as having a private practice for more than 40 years. He was a consummate professional and loved his work.

Vince was devoted to his faith and was a daily Mass participant. His life was framed by faith, hope and charity. He was very kind and compassionate and valued the truth above all. Vince was not one who wasted time, and he loved life. He was a big proponent of "do it now". He always had a chore list, and even if there were no chores to be done he would create some whether they were needed or not. He loved taking care of his beautiful yard and lived life with great purpose. Vince enjoyed staying at home and spending time with Irene. He loved a great meal and a bottle of wine and family gatherings. He was always there for his kids because he deeply cared for them. Vince was an honorable man and he will be sorely missed.

Services: Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Pillar Church, 401 S Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63131 on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Alzheimer's Association at the website act.alz.org. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at schrader.com.