Lammert, Vincent 60, suddenly April 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna. Loving son of Gerald and the late Mary. Fantastic father of Jennifer (Eric) Kaplan, Kimberly (Justin) McNutt, Katie, and Kim. Super grandfather of Natalie, Zak and Abbey; Best brother of Helen (Robert) Ahrens and Greg (Stephanie) Lammert; brother-in-law of Diane (Terry) Breckenridge, Karen (John) Rodriguez; and Jim (Debbie) Sebol. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and co-workers Services: Visitation 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, with funeral services at 7 p.m. Rev. Joe Scheets officiating. Memorials in memory of Vince to Backstoppers. George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019