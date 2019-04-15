Robben, Maj. Vincent 83, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday, April 12, 2019. Beloved father of Vince Robben, Jr. and Anne Robben; dear grandfather Cecilia (Joe) Ravas, Alyssia, Elizabeth and Sarah Ramirez, and Madison Robben; dear greatgrandfather of Isabella, Olivia, Lillee, and Owen; beloved best friend of Jan Inman; our dear uncle, great-uncle and friend. Major Vincent Robben graduated from CBC Military High School. He went on to get his degree in Aeronautical Engineering from St. Louis University-Park College. He served as a fighter pilot for 20 years in the USAF, including a tour in Vietnam. When he retired from the USAF, he worked for AT&T for 13 years. He then returned to St. Louis and worked for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for the US Government until he retired in the early 2000's. He then took on the loving role of caring for his granddaughters, from pre-school years to young adulthood. His family was his greatest joy. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Wednesday, April 17, 9:30 a.m. to St. Matthias Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary