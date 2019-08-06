Viola Claire Shaw

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola Claire Shaw.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Shaw, Viola Claire

Shaw, Viola Claire (nee Gury), 96, was reunited with her beloved husband, the late Robert R. Shaw on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She attended William Woods College and Washington University. She was the daughter of the late John Baptiste Gury Jr. and Mabel Kirkwood Gury and dear sister of the late John B. Gury lll. Dear mother of Jeanne (Jerry) Leist, Robert (Linda) Shaw Jr., and John (Judi) Shaw. Dear grandmother of David Leist, Amy Cranmer, and Robert Shaw lll. Dear great-grandmother of 7 and dear aunt, and friend.

Services: A private family service was held at Laurel Hill Cemetery on August 3, 2019.

Memorials to St. Luke's Des Peres Hospital appreciated.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.