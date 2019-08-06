Shaw, Viola Claire

Shaw, Viola Claire (nee Gury), 96, was reunited with her beloved husband, the late Robert R. Shaw on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She attended William Woods College and Washington University. She was the daughter of the late John Baptiste Gury Jr. and Mabel Kirkwood Gury and dear sister of the late John B. Gury lll. Dear mother of Jeanne (Jerry) Leist, Robert (Linda) Shaw Jr., and John (Judi) Shaw. Dear grandmother of David Leist, Amy Cranmer, and Robert Shaw lll. Dear great-grandmother of 7 and dear aunt, and friend.

Services: A private family service was held at Laurel Hill Cemetery on August 3, 2019.

Memorials to St. Luke's Des Peres Hospital appreciated.