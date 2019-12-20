Self, Viola Genice

(nee Sargent) passed peacefully away on December 16, 2019 in the presence of her Husband and Daughter after a long bout with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Born in Ft. Worth, TX on August 9, 1943, the only child of Melvin Odell and Anna B Sargent, she grew up in Handley (East Ft. Worth) graduating from Eastern Hills High School in 1961 and received a BA Degree from North Texas State University in 1963 and an MBA from Texas Tech in 1968.Genice loved art, sailing, travelling, volunteering, and spending time with her many girlfriends. She was a leader, decider, organizer, "the strong one". The girl with the million-dollar smile and attitude.

Genice is survived by her husband of 55 years, Larry Self, her beloved daughter Stacy Ellen Self of Columbia, MO, and her much loved grandchildren Simon Elias Self of St. Louis and B Love Self.