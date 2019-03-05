Boaz, Viola M. (nee Carter), 85 of St. Ann, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Beloved wife for 66 years of James E. Boaz; loving mother of Nora Osborne, Mary (Hank) Bealler and Daniel (Amy) Boaz; cherished grandmother of Carl Osborne, Haley Bealler, Danielle and Samantha Boaz; dear sister of Calvin (Marcia) and the late Monroe (late Minnie), Frank (late Aileen), Luke (late Mildred), Raymond (late Mary) and Carlos (Essie) Carter, Sarah (late Clyde) Carnahan, and Carl (Jolene) Carter; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Viola was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God, Vinita Park. Services: Visitation at SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9255 Natural Bridge Rd. at I-170 (314-426-6000) Sat., March 9, 1 p.m. until Funeral Service, 3 p.m. Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Mon., March 11, 1:15 p.m. (meet at cemetery). Memorials to . www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola M. Boaz.
SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL
9255 NATURAL BRIDGE RD
Saint Louis, MO 63134
(314) 426-6000
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019