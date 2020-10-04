1/1
Viola Violet Voteau Berryman
Berryman, Viola Violet Voteau

90, born to Nathan and Julia Eddleman Voteau of Festus, Missouri. Vi was married to Chelsea Earl Berryman for 66 years, who predeceased her in 2016. She is survived by her children, Russell Berryman (Cindy), Karen Fitzgerald (Michael) and Kathy Berryman (Bill Watson); had four grandchildren, Matthew Berryman, deceased, Sarah Fitzgerald (Jason Harmon), Andrew Berryman (Kate) and Eve Weber (Michael); and five great grandchildren, Noah and Henry Berryman, Vivian and Michael Weber, and Owen Harmon. Her siblings, Elbert Voteau, Lillian Fenner, Esther Flieg and Richard Voteau predeceased her.

Vi graduated from Festus High School and UMSL, becoming a teacher at Fox High School. She was highly intelligent and loved books, investing, sports and her church, Kirkwood Baptist. She led a full life at the height of the American Dream with many friends. We will miss her vast knowledge and history lessons. Due to COVID-19 there will be no Memorial Service. We ask donations be made in Vi's memory to the St. Louis Food Bank. An extensive biography can be found at Legacy.com.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
