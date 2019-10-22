Violet A. Lohse

John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Lohse, Violet A.

(nee Lanfersieck) entered into the peace of our Lord Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Wife for almost 55 years of the late Lester Lohse; dear mother of Mike (Gerry), Glenn and Jim (Susan) Lohse; loving Mimi to the late Shannon (Jason) Dodson, Bethie (Micah) Jowett, Jimmy (Clarissa) Lohse, Jackie (Bob) McNett, Tony Lohse, Eli and Madison Jowett, Jason, Jr., Eva and Gus Dodson, Mary B. McNett, Dana Workes and many more; sweet sister of Harry (the late Mary) Lanfersieck and sister-friend of Marge (the late Norvil) Ulrich. Wonderful aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Autistic Self Advocacy Network or The Humane Society of Missouri are appreciated.

Services: Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 24th at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home-South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.) VISITATION: Wednesday, October 23rd, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.; Interment Mount Hope Cemetery


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
