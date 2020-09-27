1/
Violet Cecelia Jesse
Jesse, Violet Cecelia

Violet Cecelia Jesse (nee Bennett), of Sunset Hills, died peacefully at home on Friday, September 18, 2020, at age 104. Dear wife of the late Ross Jesse and dearest twin sister of the late Viola Noble, who died at age 102. Violet is survived by her three beloved sons: James Arthur (Anne) and twins Robert John (Theresa) and Roger Charles (Susan), and three cherished grandsons: Casey John, Jordan James, and Jacob Tyler Jesse. Born during WWI, VI saw vast changes during her lifetime. She was devoted to her family, dearly loved her home, her yard and her cats, was an avid neighborhood walker until age 100, and was an extremely talented seamstress and knitter.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
