Arling, Violet E.

(nee Poppitz) Went to Heaven Sat., Aug. 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norman T. Arling; loving mother of Sharon Rainwater, Barbara (Tom) Platipodis, Wayne (Shannon) Arling and Donald Arling; cherished Maw Maw of Kristina (Mike), Jason (Tammy) Nicholas (Hannah), Alexander, Kennedy (Michael), Amanda, Kelsey (Jordan) and Kiley; great Maw Maw of Thomas, Savannah, Cheyenne, Lincoln and Rowen; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt.

Services: Private funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY. Memorials to Abiding Savior (Butler Hill) or St. Johns Lutheran Church (Arnold).