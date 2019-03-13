Twellman, Violet M. (nee Peimann) asleep in Jesus on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Orville L. Twellman; dear sister of the late Elvira Witte; sister-in-law of Warren and Anita Ihms and the late Herman Witte; dear aunt of David (Ann) Ihms, Deborah (Michael) Haynes and the late Gerald Witte; our dear great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, 5180 Parker Rd., Florissant, MO 63033. Interment Salem Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church. VISITATION at the HUTCHENS MORTUARY and Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, Friday 4-8 p.m. and at the church Saturday 9 a.m. until time of service. Friends may share memories and express condolences at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet M. Twellman.
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019